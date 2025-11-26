Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,350,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,916,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,799,783,000 after buying an additional 103,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,212,425,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,693,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $891,975,000 after buying an additional 353,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.57. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.