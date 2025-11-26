ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $4,105,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

