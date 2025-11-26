Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,251 Sysco Corporation $SYY

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after buying an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sysco by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,694,000 after buying an additional 183,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.