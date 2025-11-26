FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Isabella Bank Corporation $ISBA

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Isabella Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jae A. Evans sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $93,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,949.50. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Isabella Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Isabella Bank from $34.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Isabella Bank Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:ISBA opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $324.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45. Isabella Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

