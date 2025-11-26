Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOV opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $105.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

