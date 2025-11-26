Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $471.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $484.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

