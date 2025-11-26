Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Claire Mazumdar Sells 41,163 Shares of Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 41,163 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $776,334.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 309,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,563.12. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Claire Mazumdar sold 11,445 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $216,539.40.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Claire Mazumdar sold 13,289 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $250,364.76.

BCAX opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

