Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 675 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

