J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,586 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,970. This represents a 20.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. The trade was a 70.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $312,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.1%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.92%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

