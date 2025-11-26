Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,011 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,077,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,405,000 after acquiring an additional 202,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,867,000 after purchasing an additional 490,602 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $56,202,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 943,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

