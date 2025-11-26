Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 15.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.6% during trading on Monday after Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 4.76 and last traded at GBX 4.89. Approximately 224,329,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,948% from the average daily volume of 10,952,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.56. The company has a market capitalization of £67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

