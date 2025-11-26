Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,896,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,578,000 after purchasing an additional 763,745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,150,000 after purchasing an additional 502,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

