Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,384.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

