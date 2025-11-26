Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 10,454 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 0.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.