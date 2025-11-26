Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BXP were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BXP by 193.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of BXP by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in BXP by 24.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $300,480.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,396 shares of company stock worth $2,486,626 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Compass Point downgraded BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.26.

BXP Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.03, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

