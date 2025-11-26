AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of AutoZone worth $285,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,724,000 after acquiring an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 price target (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,948.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,953.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,897.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,076.44 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

