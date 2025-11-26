Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Decreases Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Roku were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 456.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after buying an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $34,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Roku by 38,431.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 488,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 491.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 467,005 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Roku
In other Roku news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,547.80. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ROKU stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 2.18.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
