Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Decreases Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Roku were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 456.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after buying an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $34,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Roku by 38,431.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 488,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 491.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 467,005 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,547.80. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

