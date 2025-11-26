Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 23,255 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,255 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 0.5% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.70% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.44. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

