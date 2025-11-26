Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,736 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,229,000 after buying an additional 1,289,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,558,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,789,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $626.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

