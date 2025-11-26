Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.0% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CNI opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

