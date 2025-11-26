Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Sells 40,030 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,030 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.0% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.36.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $201.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

