Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,351 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of UBS Group worth $261,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE UBS opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

