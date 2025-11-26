Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of VICI Properties worth $142,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

