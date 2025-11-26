Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Elastic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elastic N.V. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,409.84. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,291.24. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

