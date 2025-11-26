Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.33.

Trading Down 0.7%

SNPS stock opened at $401.61 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.58 and its 200-day moving average is $509.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

