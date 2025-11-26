Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Kroger worth $212,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

