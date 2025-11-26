Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 331,475 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Xcel Energy worth $155,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

XEL opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

