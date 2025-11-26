Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Reddit makes up about 1.3% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 103.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 21,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reddit by 98.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reddit by 121.1% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,099,000 after purchasing an additional 883,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Argus began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price target on Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Reddit Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average of $181.44. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 175,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,747.68. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,370 shares of company stock worth $89,848,384. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

