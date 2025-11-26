Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,783 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Aercap worth $135,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Aercap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aercap by 9.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.