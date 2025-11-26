Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $133.40 and a 1-year high of $359.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

