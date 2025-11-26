DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,785 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 1.2% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Zacks Research downgraded DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total transaction of $7,331,700.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 732,345 shares of company stock valued at $169,950,987. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

