MIG Capital LLC Sells 66,691 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

MIG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,472 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 66,691 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 2.1% of MIG Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MIG Capital LLC's holdings in Humana were worth $20,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 3.8%

HUM stock opened at $237.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $245.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.94.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

