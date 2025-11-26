Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.47.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $303.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,064,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,073,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $289,744,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.