Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 26,947 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $29,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

