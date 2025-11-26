Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. New Street Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 8.7%

NYSE:BBWI opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Steinour bought 6,700 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $99,562.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 48,175 shares in the company, valued at $715,880.50. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Hondal bought 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $50,111.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,094.46. The trade was a 18.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.