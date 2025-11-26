Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Sold by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,271 shares during the period. Celsius makes up about 6.3% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $60,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 1,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Celsius by 939.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,778,490.28. This represents a 4.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,281,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.