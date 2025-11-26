CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Acquired by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 298.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $447.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

