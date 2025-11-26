SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $334,000 in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,690,584,000 after purchasing an additional 435,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $84,408,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,671 shares of company stock worth $5,093,974 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $212.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

