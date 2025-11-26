Maia Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.