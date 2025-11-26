Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 50.2% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.3%

RARE opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.42 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

