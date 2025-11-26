Cigna Group $CI Stock Position Raised by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 277.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.87. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.05.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

