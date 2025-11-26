Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bruker were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 377.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 750.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.64.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $243,087.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,268. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Bruker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

