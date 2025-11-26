Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Position Lowered by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $798.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $787.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.31 and its 200-day moving average is $579.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

