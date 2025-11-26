iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.8%

USMV opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.