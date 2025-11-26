Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Reduced by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 232.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $578.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

