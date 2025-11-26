Maia Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTGS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of FTGS opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

