Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,840.2% in the 1st quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

