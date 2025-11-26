North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 85.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,486,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.9% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 53,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $487,668.80. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $789,132 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.81.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

