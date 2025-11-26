Maia Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.7% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

