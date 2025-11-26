North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,463.40. This trade represents a 53.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,790,879.40. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

